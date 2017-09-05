Man, firefighter injured in North Park blaze

A man and a firefighter were injured in a blaze Tuesday morning in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Crews responded at 5:37 a.m. to a couch on fire on the first floor of a three-story building in the 5400 block of North Christiana, Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson said.

A 61-year-old man suffered burns to the feet and fingers and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition stabilized, Chicago Fire Dept. Cmdr. Curtis Hudson said.

A firefighter also suffered a knee injury and was taken to Swedish, Hudson said.

Crews remained at the scene for about 45 minutes, Hudson said.