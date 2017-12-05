Man follows, exposes himself to girl walking to school in Austin

A man followed a girl as she walked to school Friday morning in the Austin neighborhood and exposed himself to her.

The girl was walking just after 8 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Monroe Street when the man, who was walking south on Lavergne Avenue, began to follow her as she approached Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

The man, described as black, between 24 and 45 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and 150 to 190 pounds, approached the girl and told her she was beautiful, police said. He continued to follow her and then said “you’re too young for this” and showed his penis to her.

The girl ran to KIPP Create College Prep, 4818 W. Ohio St., where she told school officials about the incident, police said.

Police said the man was last seen wearing a red, black and gold leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8261.