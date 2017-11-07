Man fondles 9-year-old girl inside grocery in Logan Square

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl Monday afternoon in a Logan Square grocery. | Chicago Police

A man inappropriately touched a 9-year-old girl Monday afternoon in a Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood grocery.

About 3:45 p.m., the girl was in a grocery in the 3600 block of West Fullerton when a man approached and squeezed her buttocks with his hand, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

A family member of the girl confronted the man and he ran out of the store, police said.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old white or Hispanic man with light complexion, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing a white-colored baseball cap, light-colored T-shirt with the words, “A Better World”; dark pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810.