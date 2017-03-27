Man found dead after River Forest house fire

A man was found dead Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out at a home in west suburban River Forest.

Firefighters responded shortly before 2:30 p.m. to the fire at the two-story home in the 500 block of Park Avenue, according to River Forest Fire Department Chief Jim Eggert.

The blaze was found in the front part of the building and extinguished within 15 minutes, he said.

While searching the home, the firefighters found a man in the basement who had “succumbed to conditions of the fire,” Eggert said.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Residents on the first floor of the building had gotten out of the home on their own, Eggert said. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation Monday morning.