Man found dead in car in Lynwood pond identified

A car was found in a pond after it drove off the road in south suburban Lynwood early Sunday afternoon. | Network Video Productions

A man found dead inside a car that went off a road and into a pond Sunday afternoon in south suburban Lynwood has been identified.

Christopher L. Stone, 27, was found dead inside the black Pontiac Grand Prix, which was found upside down in the water Monday afternoon off the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Stone lived in the 18700 block of South Island Avenue in Chicago Heights, according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

About 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the car was eastbound on Lincoln Highway when it went off the road, through a field and into the pond, which is about 30 feet deep, Ansari said.

A search for possible victims was called off about 5 p.m. Sunday, and the man was found dead as the car was pulled from the water Monday. He was not wearing a seat belt, so it was unclear if he was the driver or passenger, Ansari said.

Authorities said Sunday it was unclear how many people had been inside the vehicle, but there was no additional search scheduled for Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.