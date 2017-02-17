Man found dead behind business in Evanston

A 48-year-old man was found dead Friday morning in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Officers were sent at 9:56 a.m. to the 1500 block of Sherman Avenue after someone reported finding a man unconscious at the rear of a business, according to Evanston police. The caller thought the man was sleeping, but could not wake him up.

Officers arrived to find the man dead, police said. The man, whose last known address was in Evanston, was taken to the Cook County medical examiner’s office for further examination. His identity was not available Friday.

Detectives investigating the death said there appeared to be no signs of foul play.