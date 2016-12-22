Man found dead in northwest Indiana

A man was found dead with a blunt force trauma Thursday in northwest Indiana.

A death investigation team was called at 6:16 p.m. to the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond, Indiana, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Ronald S. Goodwin, 54, was pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. He lived in the 2000 block of Sir Richard Road in Schererville, Indiana.

A ruling on his manner of death was pending further investigation.

Hammond police declined to release additional information Thursday night.