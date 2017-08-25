Man found dead in vehicle in Chatham identified

A man found dead in a vehicle last week in the South Side Chatham neighborhood has been identified as a 45-year-old South Shore resident.

At 12:46 p.m. August 17, Isaiah B. Sanders Jr. was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South State Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Results of an autopsy conducted August 18 were pending.

Area South detectives are investigating.