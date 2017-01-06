Man found dead in wooded area in Gary identified as missing man

A man found dead last week in a wooded area in Gary, Indiana, has been identified as a missing person, the coroner’s office confirmed Thursday.

Joseph Rabbitt, 47, was last seen on May 22 and there was “no known reason for his absence, but there are concerns for his health and well being,” a statement from Gary police said on May 25.

At the time, police said he did not have any form of identification or “any means to care for himself.”

About 11:20 a.m. on May 26, police found the body of a man in the wooded area north of the railroad tracks near Central Avenue and King Drive in Gary, police said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play was suspected.

The body has been identified as Rabitt, the Lake County coroner’s office confirmed Thursday morning. An autopsy did not rule on Rabbitt’s cause and manner of death, pending further studies.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Detective Corporal Roberto Figueroa at (219) 881-1209 or (219) 881-7433.