Man found dead inside his house by Montgomery police

A man was found dead inside his west suburban home Monday afternoon in Montgomery.

About 4 p.m., officers arrived to a house in the 1900 block of Waverly Way for a well-being check of a man, according to a statement from Montgomery police.

Officers were told a possible shooting took place, police said. Upon arrival, police spotted one bullet hole and a broken window.

Attempts to make contact with the resident failed, police said. Officers then secured the scene and contacted the Kane County Swat Team for assistance.

After multiple attempts, the Swat Team went inside the house and saw a dead Hispanic man, police said.

Montgomery Police Department Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, police said. The Kane County coroner was called and removed the body.

The name of the man has not been released, police said.

The Kane County sheriff’s office, Kendall County sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police, Sugar Grove Department and Kane County EMA assisted.