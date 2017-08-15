Man found dead last month in Little Village identified

A man who was found dead more than three weeks ago in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood has been identified.

At 1:50 a.m. July 24, a friend found the 52-year-old man dead in an abandoned building in the 2700 block of South Komensky, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The friend left the scene to flag down officers, who found the victim lying face-up, bloodied and with signs of trauma, police said.

Mauricio Cornejo-Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which is trying to find his friends or family.

Cornejo-Rivas was born in Mexico, and his home address at the time of his death was not known, according to the medical examiner’s office. The building is a spot where homeless people are known to sleep, police said.

An autopsy did not rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about Cornejo-Rivas is asked to call the medical examiner’s office.