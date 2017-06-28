Man found dead on Montrose Dog Beach identified

A man who was found dead on the Montrose Dog Beach earlier this month on the North Side has been identified.

A park district employee found the man about 3:30 a.m. June 2 on the shore of the dog-friendly area off the 500 block of West Montrose, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jeremiah Harrison, 26, was dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office. He lived in the Uptown neighborhood.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on his cause and manner of death pending a police report.

Area North detectives are investigating.