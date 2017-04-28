Man found dead when SWAT responds to Lake in the Hills home

A man was found dead when a SWAT team responded to a home Friday night in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

About 5 p.m., officers investigating an assault in the 1100 block of Burr Street were attempting to talk to a man locked in a room inside his home when they heard a single gunshot, according to a statement from Lake in the Hills police.

The officers called the McHenry County SWAT team for assistance and they attempted to make contact with the man again, police said. When the man did not respond, SWAT officers entered the room and found him dead.

Police said the man was the only person in the home. His identity has not been released.

Police were conducting a death investigation Friday night. An autopsy was expected Saturday with the McHenry County coroner’s office.