Man found guilty of beating, choking girlfriend in St. Charles

An Aurora man has been found guilty of beating and choking his girlfriend nearly two years ago in west suburban St. Charles.

Nicholas L. Janacek, 25, waived his right to a jury trial for a felony charge of aggravated domestic battery and a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. On Wednesday, Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment found Janacek guilty on both counts.

Janacek, who was intoxicated at the time, started to argue with the victim on July 30, 2015, when she returned to the home she shared with him, prosecutors said. He threw multiple objects at the woman before hitting her, throwing her onto a couch and choking her.

After finding him guilty, Kliment revoked bond for Janacek, who had previously been out on bond, prosecutors said. He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.

Janacek, of Aurora, faces a sentence of probation or three to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, the state’s attorney’s office said. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 5.