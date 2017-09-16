Man found guilty of murdering 14-year-old boy in Evanston

A man has been found guilty of murder for the 2012 death of a 14-year-old boy in north suburban Evanston.

Wesley Woodson, 25, was found guilty Friday of fatally shooting Dajae Coleman on Sept. 22, 2012, according to a statement from Evanston police.

Coleman was walking with a group of friends in the 1500 block of Church Street when he was shot and killed, police said. Woodson was eventually identified as the suspect, arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.

A Cook County jury found Woodson guilty on all counts Friday, police said. His sentence was still pending.