Man found shot, critically wounded in Englewood

A man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 2:09 a.m. and found the victim in a grassy area of the sidewalk in the 7100 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police. He had been shot in the left side of his body.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.