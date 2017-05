Man found shot, critically wounded in Englewood

A man was found shot and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was found about 12:35 a.m. lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6600 block of South Carpenter, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.