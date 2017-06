Man found shot, critically wounded in South Shore

A man was found shot and critically wounded late Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded at 10:48 p.m. to a call of a man down and found the 24-year-old lying in an alley in the 7600 block of South Merrill, according to Chicago Police.

The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.