Man found shot in Chatham

A man was found shot early Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding about 3:30 a.m. to a call of a person shot found the 40-year-old man in the 500 block of East 80th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He had been shot in the right leg and was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The man was “highly intoxicated and unable to relate any circumstances” about the shooting, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.