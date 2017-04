Man found shot in vacant parking lot in East Garfield Park

A man was found shot Wednesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 27-year-old was in a vacant parking lot about 9:50 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren when officers responded to a call of a person shot and found him with a gunshot wound to his right leg, according to Chicago Police. He said he heard shots and felt pain.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.