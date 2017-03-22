Man found shot in Washington Park apartment building

A man was found shot early Wednesday in an apartment building in the 5800 block of South Wabash. | Network Video Productions

A man was found shot in a Washington Park neighborhood apartment building early Wednesday on the South Side.

Officers responding about 2:20 a.m. to a call of a person shot in the 5800 block of South Wabash found the 61-year-old man in a hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Additional details on the shooting were not immediately available as the man was not cooperative with investigators.