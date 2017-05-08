Man found shot to death in Gary

A person was found shot to death early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Officers were called at 12:07 a.m. for reports of a gunshot victim in the 5400 block of West 25th Avenue, according to a statement from Gary police. They arrived to find a male inside a business with a gunshot wound.

He had “no signs of life” when the officers arrived and was later pronounced dead by the Lake County coroner’s office, police said. His age and identity have not been released.

Authorities are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kristopher Adams of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855 or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.