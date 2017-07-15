Man found shot to death in Gresham

A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 40-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the forehead and chin about 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Hamilton, according to Chicago Police.

He was dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Saturday found that he died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

His identity was not released Saturday afternoon.