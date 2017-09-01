Man found shot to death in University Village identified

A 31-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in the University Village neighborhood.

Jason E. Goodfriend was found when officers responded to a report of a man slumped over inside a running vehicle about 9:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Goodfriend, of the 1300 block of North Maplewood, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 a.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.