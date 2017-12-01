Man found shot to death inside Zion home

A man was found shot to death inside a home late Wednesday in north suburban Zion.

At 11:17 p.m., someone called 911 to report a person down in a home in the 2300 block of Gideon Avenue, according to Zion police.

Officers found an unconscious 39-year-old man who appeared to have been shot inside the home, police said. He was dead at the scene.

The man’s name was not released Thursday afternoon pending notification of his family.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force and Zion police are investigating the death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 872-8000.