Man gets 11 life sentences for molesting same 3 kids as his brother

Richard Craig will have to register for life as a child sex offender when he’s released from prison. Robert Craig will never be released.

The 49-year-old Robert E. Craig will spend the rest of his life in prison because he repeatedly sexually assaulted the same three young children as his 56-year-old brother, Richard E. Craig, for over 10 years.

“Robert and Richard Craig are child predators,” state’s attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement. “Their crimes stole a normal childhood from these children. Their place is not in a civilized society but prison. And after that, they both will have one more judgment to face.”

Circuit Judge John Barsanti on Wednesday sentenced Robert Craig to 11 natural life sentences and six three-year sentences, to be served concurrently, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

“The public has no tolerance for those who harm the most vulnerable among us. By demanding mandatory life prison sentences for those who commit such hideous crimes, the General Assembly has given its assurance that evil people like Robert Craig can no longer prey on children,” McMahon said.

A Kane County jury deliberated for about five hours before convicting Robert Craig on Feb. 10 of 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, all felonies; and six counts of criminal sexual abuse, prosecutors said.

Evidence presented in court showed that multiple times between 1999 and 2010, Robert Craig sexually assaulted the three siblings, all younger than 13, at his former home in Carpentersville.

During the same time period, Richard Craig, also of Carpentersville, was sexually assaulting the same kids, prosecutors said.

Richard Craig pleaded guilty in 2006 to predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He is serving a 20-year sentence at the Taylorville Correctional Center. He is eligible for parole in 2018.

In 2014, one of the victims told a school counselor she was being sexually assaulted by the Craigs, prosecutors said. The counselor notified the Illinois Department of Child and Family Services.

“The horrific facts about the Craig brothers’ actions came to light because someone made a report to DCFS on behalf of these three victims,” McMahon said. “I cannot stress enough the importance of making a report when someone suspects such abuse. Anyone can make a report.”

Robert Craig had been held in the Kane County Jail on a $150,000 bond, which was revoked upon conviction, prosecutors said.

“Child sex abuse victims deserve justice, and I’m so pleased these victims have received it. They have shown tremendous courage throughout this process, coming back to court 11 years later to again fight for justice,” the state’s attorney said.