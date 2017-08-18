Man gets 13 years for Kane County cocaine charge

A western Illinois man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to possessing cocaine during a west suburban traffic stop.

Kendall D. Randolph, 24, agreed to the 13-year sentence Friday in exchange for a guilty plea to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. Randolph lives in Rock Island, which is located along the Mississippi River near I-280 on the western edge of Illinois.

Randolph was riding in the front passenger seat of a white Hyundai Sonata that was pulled over by a Kane County sheriff’s deputy about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, 2016, in far western Kane County, prosecutors said.

The car’s occupants gave the deputy permission to search the car, at which point he found a bag containing more than 400 grams of cocaine, the state’s attorney’s office said. Randolph admitted that the cocaine was his and that the driver did not know about it.

In addition to his prison term, Randolph was fined $39,000, prosecutors said. He will receive credit for five days served in the Kane County Jail before he was freed on bond.