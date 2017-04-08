Man gets 27 years for sexually assaulting pre-teen girl for months

A west suburban man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually assaulting a pre-teen girl for several months while he lived with her mother in 2015.

On May 11, a Kane County jury convicted Orane R. Foster of four counts each of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Friday, Circuit Judge James Hallock sentenced the 24-year-old Aurora resident to 27 years’ in prison, and ordered him to register for life as a sexual offender, prosecutors said.

Between June and August 2015, Foster sexually assaulted the victim, while living in Aurora with the girl and her mother, prosecutors claimed during the trial. The girl was younger than 12 when the assaults occurred in her own home.

By law, Foster must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence, but get credit for 722 days served in the Kane County jail.