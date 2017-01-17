Man gets 29 years for robbing Orland Park bank at gunpoint

A man has been sentenced to 29 years in federal prison for firing a gun during a bank robbery in southwest suburban Orland Park in 2014.

Carl P. Wilson, 28, of Joliet pleaded guilty last year to one count of armed bank robbery, one count of discharging a firearm during the robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.

On Oct. 13, 2014, Wilson entered the First Midwest Bank branch at 11200 W. 143rd St. in Orland Park wearing a dark hood over his head and a dark cloth draped across his face, according to federal prosecutors.

He jumped over the teller counter while armed with a black semi-automatic handgun and yelled, “Give me the [expletive] money!” prosecutors said.

As the teller walked quickly to the cash dispenser, Wilson fired the gun, narrowly missing her, prosecutors said. Wilson then shot at a customer who was walking into the bank, also barely missing him.

After getting $20,000 in cash, Wilson jumped back over the counter, yelling “Have a great [expletive] day!” while waving his gun in the air, prosecutors said.

Wilson, who had an account at the bank, was arrested nine days later after a traffic stop in Joliet.

He also admitted to robbing a First Midwest Bank branch in Bolingbrook on Aug. 11, 2014, prosecutors said. During that robbery, Wilson opened fire on a teller within five seconds of entering the bank, striking her in the arm.

The victim in the Bolingbrook robbery and several witnesses from the Orland Park robbery testified about their “harrowing” experiences at Wilson’s sentencing hearing, according to the statement.

U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin sentenced Wilson to 29 years in prison Thursday.