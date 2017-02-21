Man gets 34 years in fatal Avondale home invasion

A South Side man was sentenced to 34 years in prison Tuesday after he admitted his role in a deadly Avondale home invasion that left a teenage boy dead and his mother seriously injured.

Davonta Williams, 23, is the second defendant to be placed behind bars for the 2011 crime.

Jennifer M. Vojinovic, 32, the getaway driver, is serving a 24-year sentence after she pleaded guilty in November to murdering 16-year-old Andre Vasquez, court records show.

Williams also pleaded guilty to murder before Cook County Judge Evelyn Clay, according to court records.

Both Vasquez and his mother were shot in the head by Williams and another man during the home invasion in the 3400 block of Lawndale, authorities said.

Williams was a teenager when he and Sean Williams went into the home, took Vasquez and his mother into the basement and bound them with duct tape and demanded money, authorities say. They ransacked the home before shooting the victims, police said. Vasquez’s sister was also in the home but was able to escape.

The trio targeted the home because they believed there were drugs and guns inside. But they found neither, reports said.

Sean Williams, 38, is awaiting trial.