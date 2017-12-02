Man gets 39 years for Humboldt Park fatal shooting in 2015

A man has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for a fatal shooting in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood in 2015.

Ladarren M. Ball, 32, was found guilty of murder Dec. 20, 2016 after a trial before Judge Vincent Gaughan, according to Cook County court records.

About 6 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2015, Zika Urosevic was standing with a group of people in the 1200 block of North Keeler when Ball walked up and started shooting, authorities said at the time.

Urosevic, 38, was shot in the back of the neck and died at the scene, authorities said. He lived in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Judge Gaughan sentenced Ball to 39 years in prison Tuesday, according to court records. He will receive credit for 495 days served at the Cook County Jail, and must serve three years of supervised release.

Ball was booked into the Stateville Correctional Center to begin serving his sentence Thursday, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records. He previously served a 15-year sentence for 2nd-degree murder, a one-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance and a one-year sentence for aggravated DUI.