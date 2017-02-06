Man gets 47.5 years for fatal Greater Grand Crossing shooting in 2014

A man has been sentenced to 47.5 years in prison for a fatal shooting in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood in 2014.

Iman Frison, now 22, was found guilty of murder on April 12, according to Cook County court records.

About 2:35 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2014, Andre Hunter and a friend had just left a store at East 79th Street and South Vincennes Avenue when Frison approached and asked the pair where they were from, authorities said at the time.

Frison then placed a revolver on Hunter’s chest in the 7700 block of South Stewart Avenue, authorities said. Hunter pushed the gun away, and Frison shot him.

Hunter fell to the ground and Frison shot him five more times, authorities said. Frison ran away after the shooting.

Hunter, 19, was taken to Christ medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died about an hour later, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood as the shooting.

Witnesses saw Frison running away and told a nearby police officer what happened, and Frison was captured a short time later.

Judge Vincent Gaughan sentenced Frison to 47.5 years in prison on May 25, according to court records. He will receive credit for three years and five months served in the Cook County Jail, and must serve three years of supervision upon his release.

He was booked into the Stateville Correctional Center to begin serving his sentence on May 26, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.