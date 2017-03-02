Man gets 6 years after cops find 7 pounds of synthetic marijuana

An Elgin man was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday after authorities found about 3,200 grams of synthetic marijuana in his home and wife’s vehicle in northwest suburban Elgin.

John G. Monteleone, 48, was convicted in November 2016 on felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of more than 200 grams of a controlled substance, delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Authorities conducted a three-month investigation and issued a search warrant in September 2013 for Monteleone’s business in the 1400 block of Commerce Drive in Algonquin, prosecutors said. Authorities seized nearly 200 grams of a synthetic cannabinoid called “spice.” Monteleone also had between 2.5 and 10 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

At his home, in the 100 block of Brookside Drive in Elgin, authorities found about 3,200 grams of the same synthetic marijuana in his wife’s vehicle, prosecutors said.

Evidence was presented by the state during his trial that established Monteleone and his 46-year-old wife, Tracy, were knowingly in possession of the synthetic marijuana and intended to sell it.

In September 2014, Tracy Monteleone pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of more than 200 grams of a controlled substance and was sentenced to four years probation, prosecutors said.

John Monteleone is required to serve at least 75 percent of his six-year sentence and received credit for 102 days served in the Kane County and McHenry County jails, prosecutors said.

“For years we have seen the deadly consequences of synthetic drugs on our community and especially on the lives of young adults. These consequences prompted the General Assembly to ban the synthetic drugs that this defendant was dealing. But this defendant, who already was a convicted felon, chose to run a criminal enterprise instead of a legitimate business, placing his own greed in front of the safety of our community. Prison is the appropriate place for repeat felons, and this prosecution should send a message that we aggressively pursue all drug dealers,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said in a statement.