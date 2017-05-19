Man gets 9 years for 2015 armed bank robbery in Loop

A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the 2015 armed robbery of a bank in the Loop.

On Jan. 9, 2015, Alvin Edgeworth took about $3,220 from Belmont Bank & Trust, 121 West Wacker Drive, according to the FBI.

Edgeworth was taken into custody shortly after the robbery following an underground pursuit to a CTA Red Line platform at 121 S. State St., the FBI said.

On Jan. 12, Edgeworth was found guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a loaded firearm, FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. He was sentenced Thursday to 108 months in federal prison.