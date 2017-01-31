Man gets life in prison for fatal Bridgeport stabbing in 2012

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a man to death in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood in 2012.

Joey Lacyniak was found guilty of murder on March 1, 2016, according to Cook County court records.

Lacyniak stabbed 30-year-old John H. Hughes to death about 1:40 a.m. June 18, 2012 during an argument in Lacyniak’s home in the 200 block of West 31st Street, the Chicago Sun-Times reported at the time.

Hughes, of the 700 block of Elizabeth Street in West Chicago, was pronounced dead about half an hour later at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said. An autopsy found he died of multiple stab and incise wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Lacyniak was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder in 1997, but the sentence was discharged, records show.

Judge Erica Reddick sentenced Lacyniak to life in prison Thursday, according to court records. He has already begun serving his sentence at the Stateville Correctional Center.