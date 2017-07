Man goes to hospital six hours after Auburn Gresham shooting

A man who was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood waited nearly six hours before going to the hospital.

The 36-year-old victim was standing in the 8100 block of South Paulina at 12:45 a.m. when he heard between two and three shots, according to Chicago Police.

The victim fled and then realized he had been shot in the lower right calf, police said. He called police about 6:20 a.m. and was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.