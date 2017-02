Man grazed by bullet in Chatham

A man was grazed by a bullet Tuesday night in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was driving at 8:06 p.m. through an alley in the 8300 block of South King when another male fired shots, grazing the man in the head, according to Chicago Police.

He drove himself to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, where his condition was stabilized, police said.