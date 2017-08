Man grazed by bullet in Chicago Lawn

A man was grazed by a bullet early Saturday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 2:06 a.m., the 32-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at a stop sign in the 3200 block of West 60th Street when another male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. When the man tried to pull away, a black Hummer drove up and someone inside fired shots in his direction.

He declined medical attention after suffering a graze wound to his arm, police said.