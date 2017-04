Man grazed by bullet in Gage Park

A man was grazed by a bullet late Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old suffered a graze wound to the arm shortly before midnight in the 5700 block of South Artesian, according to Chicago Police. He told investigators he was sitting in a vehicle when someone walked up from behind, fired shots into the vehicle and then ran away.

The man later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.