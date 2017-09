Man grazed by bullet in Irving Park

A man was grazed by a bullet early Monday in the Irving Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 23-year-old was standing outside about 12:10 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of West Byron when another male walked up and fired several shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention, police said.