Man grazed by bullet in Washington Park

A man suffered a graze wound to his face on Sunday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded at 1:35 p.m. to the 6200 block of South King Drive where a female reported her boyfriend suffered a graze wound, according to Chicago Police.

Officers found a male between the ages of 19 and 22 with a graze wound to the left side of his face, but he was uncooperative, refused to give information and wouldn’t provide his name, police said. He declined medical treatment.

The man and the female then left the area, police said.