Man grazed by bullet on North Side

A man was grazed by a bullet early Monday on the North Side.

The 24-year-old was walking at 1:23 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Diversey when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the right side of his face and was taken by a friend to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.