Man grazed in Chatham shooting

A 21-year-old man was grazed in a shooting Saturday evening in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

He was walking west about 5:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. He had been grazed in the left arm.

The man took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, where his condition stabilized.