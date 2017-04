Man grazed in Hermosa shooting

A man was grazed by a bullet Saturday morning in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was driving at 6:22 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Keeler when he heard shots and realized he’d been hit, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Police said he was not cooperating with investigators.