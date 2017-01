Man grazed in the head in Englewood shooting

A man was shot early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Just before 4 a.m., the 26-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when three people got out of another vehicle and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.