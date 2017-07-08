Man had BAC of .316 after I-88 crash, attempted escape from hospital

Driving with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit on I-88 Sunday night wasn’t even the worst of it for a south suburban man, according to prosecutors.

They allege 31-year-old Steven A. Johnson. Jr. of Midlothian, who had a BAC of .316 when he was finally tested, was already out on bond from a previous DUI arrest.

Then he was involved in a crash on I-88, and tried to run away when he was taken to a hospital, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office. To top it all off, he was out on bond from a previous DUI case, and was driving without insurance on a suspended driver’s license.

It all adds up to charges of aggravated DUI, resisting a police officer, driving while suspended, and operating an uninsured vehicle, plus a ticket for improper lane use, a traffic offense.

About 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Johnson was driving drunk when he was involved in a crash on westbound I-88 just west of Route 47, about 3 miles west of Aurora, prosecutors said.

He was taken to a hospital, “where he unsuccessfully attempted to flee from custody,” prosecutors said.

Johnson was wanted on a Cook County warrant and was driving on a license suspended for a previous DUI, prosecutors said. He was free on bond for another pending DUI case in Kane County.

A judge set bond at $25,000, and Johnson’s next court appearance will be Wednesday in St. Charles. He remains in custody at the Kane County jail.