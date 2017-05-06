Man hailed as hero for stopping car after driver went into seizure

A man jumps into a moving car in Dixon to save the driver, who was suffering from a seizure. | Dixon Police photo

A man from the north-central Illinois town of Dixon is being hailed as a hero for jumping into a moving car to stop it after its driver lost control while suffering a seizure on Friday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., officers saw a car go through a red light at 4th and North Galena avenues, according to a statement from Dixon Police.

The officers tried to pull the car over, but dashcam video shows it slowly proceeding along the street, narrowly missing several other vehicles as it idles into oncoming traffic.

Another man driving a truck had to back up to avoid a collision with the car, and could see that “something looked medically wrong,” police said.

Dixon resident Randy Tompkins then got out of his truck, ran up to the car and jumped inside through the passenger window to put the car in park.

The driver, who had been having a seizure, was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

“We want to thank Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to a complete stranger’s aid today!” police said.