Man hit by semi while out on parole for stealing Salvation Army bucket

A man convicted of stealing a Salvation Army donation bucket three years ago in west suburban Lombard was fatally struck by a semitrailer while biking on Thursday in Bellwood.

Roosevelt Huddleston, 53, died at 10:23 p.m. at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Huddleston was riding a bicycle in the 400 block of Mannheim Road when the semi hit him, authorities said. He lived a few blocks away from the crash scene.

Bellwood police could not immediately be reached for more details. An autopsy on Friday ruled his death an accident.

In December 2014, Huddleston and an accomplice waited for a Salvation Army bell ringer to go inside an Ultra Foods store in Lombard, and then they swiped the donation bucket, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

They led police on a brief high-speed chase before being arrested.

Huddleston later was convicted of a felony count of theft, and he served six months at the East Moline Correctional Center, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He was released on parole last December and was scheduled for discharge later this year.