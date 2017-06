Man hurt in Austin drive-by shooting

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when someone in a gray SUV fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man later showed up at Rush University Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the right ear and left thigh, police said. His condition was stabilized.