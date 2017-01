Man hurt in Austin shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 37-year-old was sitting in a parked car at 11:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Long when two males walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left arm and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized, police said.